50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards tests positive for COVID

(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards’ office announced that on Friday, June 24 following a routine COVID-19 test after returning from travel, he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor Edwards is fully vaccinated against COVID and is up-to-date on recommended booster doses. The governor does not currently have symptoms and will follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and will isolate them for five days.

”Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I have taken many precautions to avoid becoming infected and sick and spreading illness to those around me, including taking recommended vaccines, wearing masks, and routinely testing for COVID. I am thankful that, as a vaccinated and twice boosted person, I am not currently experiencing symptoms of COVID despite having tested positive for the first time,” Gov. Edwards said. “Right now, COVID hospitalizations are low, but the number of people testing positive is going up, and there is still a lot of COVID circulating in Louisiana. It’s incredibly important that everyone stay up-to-date with their COVID vaccinations and take care to avoid getting sick.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!

Latest News

Mickey D. Williams, 43, Lake Charles.
Lake Charles man sentenced for sexual exploitation of children
Louisiana State Police Troop F
Trooper placed on leave following DWI arrest in Atlanta
Kevondric Fezia, 26, and Calista Winfrey, 23, both of Orange, Texas, were arrested on March 3,...
Two from Texas sentenced for bringing 14-year-old girl to La. to be sex trafficked
Frenzy outside Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections
Frenzy outside the Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections