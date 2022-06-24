50/50 Thursdays
Free suicide prevention training class to be held at Huber Park Community Center

Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center
Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana Area Health and Education Center’s Civilian Corps will be holding a suicide prevention class on June 28, 2022.

The training will be taught by the Kay Doré Counseling Clinic and is free of charge.

The key components covered in QPR Gatekeeper Training are:

How to Question, Persuade and Refer someone who may be suicidal

  • How to get help for yourself or learn more about preventing suicide
  • The common causes of suicidal behavior
  • The warning signs of suicide
  • How to get help for someone in crisis

The class will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Huber Park Community Center on 2114 14th Street, Lake Charles, La.

To attend the training class you will need to register ahead of time HERE.

