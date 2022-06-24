Free suicide prevention training class to be held at Huber Park Community Center

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana Area Health and Education Center’s Civilian Corps will be holding a suicide prevention class on June 28, 2022.

The training will be taught by the Kay Doré Counseling Clinic and is free of charge.

The key components covered in QPR Gatekeeper Training are:

How to Question, Persuade and Refer someone who may be suicidal

How to get help for yourself or learn more about preventing suicide

The common causes of suicidal behavior

The warning signs of suicide

How to get help for someone in crisis

The class will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Huber Park Community Center on 2114 14th Street, Lake Charles, La.

To attend the training class you will need to register ahead of time HERE.

