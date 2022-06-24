FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower rain chances this afternoon, hot weekend ahead

Temperatures warm as we see plenty of sunshine for this afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We just can’t seem to get a break from the heat this week as temperatures Thursday afternoon once again soared into the upper 90′s and in a few locations reached the triple digits without factoring in the heat index. Unfortunately, that looks to be the case for our Friday afternoon as well with sunshine continuing to warm us quickly through the afternoon and limited rain chances. The weekend will feature more heat and humidity as high pressure stays firmly in charge, but changes are on the way as we see a more unsettled pattern return for next week.

Temperatures climb this afternoon with just a few showers possible (KPLC)

As you make your way out the door this morning we are off to that warm and muggy start as temperatures are sitting in the middle to upper 70′s and factor in a slight heat index it’s feeling more like the lower to middle 80′s. Sunshine will return this morning as well and that will mean temperatures will shoot up very quickly as we head towards lunchtime with many areas already back into the lower and middle 90′s. Highs today are set to reach the upper 90′s for many locations and if you factor in the heat index it will feel more like the triple digits between 100-108. Make sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks this afternoon as we see little in the way of relief from cooling showers and storms as we have no real lifting mechanism to kick off showers and storms. That trend will continue into the weekend as well, but for those with outdoor plans the weather looks to be just fine other than the heat that is just remaining firmly locked in.

Temperatures will feel more like 100-108 this afternoon (KPLC)

Looking at the weekend as a whole we’ll see plenty of sunshine with high pressure remaining in control, but it will be moving to the east with time and that is going to slowly change the overall pattern. Highs will still be on the hot side as we head back into the middle and upper 90′s for Saturday afternoon with a few inland communities coming very close to the 100 degree mark. Rain chances remain very low for Saturday, which would make the perfect afternoon to hit the pool or the lake to stay cool. Rain chances do return to the forecast for Sunday as a tropical wave will begin to move towards the region. While most of the day stays quiet we could see a few showers or storms returning late in the day especially with the heat we have around. Overall the weekend as a whole looks to be a nice one as we stay quiet but it will be a hot one in which you’ll still need to take breaks and keep cool. Things do look to change heading into next week though as we will watch a cold front dipping in from the north and couple that with deep Gulf moisture it will bring the opportunity for showers and storms each afternoon.

We'll see rain chances back into the forecast for much of next week (KPLC)

Our drought conditions continue across the region with the latest update showing little change other than some areas north of I-10 going into a moderate drought with the lack of rain. That looks to change a little though as we head into next week as rain and storm chances return to the forecast starting Monday and will last right on into the following weekend. How much rain we get will have to be ironed out over the next few days, but it is something we can look forward to over the coming days. As for the tropics a wave out in the Atlantic has a 50% chance of forming over the next 5 days, but we have plenty of time as it’s over a week away. For now enjoy the sunshine and stay cool!

Watching a tropical wave moving across the Atlantic Basin (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

