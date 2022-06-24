Diocese and local organizations respond to overturning of Roe v. Wade

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local organizations are responding to today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

This story will be updated as additional local organizations issue statements.

Bishop Provost, Roman Catholic Diocese of Lake Charles

“We live in a democratic republic governed by laws and under an established Constitution. We must respect our system of government but, above all, the revealed truths of our Lord Jesus Christ and His Church. Our Christian values, not to mention human decency, prompt us to act civilly and protect human life both born and unborn.”

Alanah Odoms, Executive Director of American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana

“The Supreme Court ruling is an unprecedented attack on women’s rights and reproductive freedom. After today’s decision, Louisiana politicians are getting ready to turn back the clock nearly 50 years on our fundamental rights, and force women and everyone who can become pregnant into a second-class status. Make no mistake: These politicians won’t stop here. The same anti-abortion extremists seeking to control the bodies of pregnant people are coming for our right to access birth control and gender-affirming care, marry who we love, and vote.”

Benjamin Clapper, Executive Director of Louisiana Right to Life

“Louisiana is ready to abortion-free. In 2006, the Louisiana Legislature passed the Human Life Protection Act, which protects unborn babies from abortion following the reversal of Roe. SB 342, currently on Governor Edwards’ desk awaiting his signature, updates the 2006 law and provides for consistency between Louisiana’s civil and criminal abortion law. Additionally, the Louisiana Love Life Amendment passed in 2020 protects our body of pro-life laws against state judges from “finding” a right to abortion in the Louisiana Constitution. We look to Governor John Bel Edwards and the Department of Health to enforce Louisiana law protecting life.”

