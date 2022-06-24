25-year-old man killed in accident with logging tuck

Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - A Mittie man was killed early Friday morning when his vehicle struck the rear of a logging truck, authorities said.

The crash, which claimed the life of Andrew E. Spears, 25, happened just after 5:30 a.m. west of the intersection of La. 26 and La. 377, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Both vehicles were traveling west when the 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser struck the rear of the 2001 Mack truck, Senegal said. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Spears, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, Senegal said.

Senegal said toxicology samples were obtained from Spears and the driver of the log truck and submitted for analysis.

