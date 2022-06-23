50/50 Thursdays
Vernon Parish is under a burn ban

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Police Jury has issued a parish-wide burn ban for Vernon Parish, due to the recent hot and dry conditions.

Firefighters have already responded to numerous fires in Vernon Parish that were started from open burning. One fire burned a shed and two vehicles.

In these dry conditions, ash from open fires can ignite grass and brush that can easily become out of control.

