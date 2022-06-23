SWLA Arrest Report - June 22, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 22, 2022.

Gregory Dewayne Mccummings, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; broken headlights.

Willie Isaiah Keys, 28, Opelousas: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.

Drake Ryan Kilgore, 21, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Brian Phillip Victorian, 30, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; trespassing; unauthorized entry of a place of business; possession of marijuana.

Michael Molina Blanco, 42, Starks: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jenna Rae Veillon, 23, Westlake: Contempt of court.

Jason Dekovan Mayo, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; probation detainer; aggravated battery.

Kina Faye Beaudeaux, 31, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court (3 charges); possession of stolen firearms; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kaylib Brian Stidham, 29, Sulphur: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Brianna Nicole Jones, 20, Beaumont, TX: Theft under $5,000; theft under $1,000.

Larry Oliver Fowlkes III, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Haikeem Thomas, 22, Napoleonville: Instate detainer; out of state detainer.

Patricia Arvie, 52, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Michael Brandon Jones, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Attalia Alexandria Jones, 27, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule III drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule V drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of stolen firearms; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug.

Ashleigh Nichole Higginbotham, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; child endangerment; aggravated battery.

Brian Keith Golden, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $1,000; out of state detainer.

Brandon DelvinTerrelle Guidry, 27, Vinton: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $1,000.

Lindan Ky Brown, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency; failure to signal while turning.

William Joseph Hill, 48, Ville Platte: POssession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more; aggravated flight from an officer; instate detainer (2 charges).

Chato Juanel Washington, 47, Welsh: Illegal possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Charles Joseph Doyle Sr., 46, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

