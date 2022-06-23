Sweets to the relief this summer; Blue Bell drops Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream

50/50 Thursdays
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just imagine, the legendary swirled drink, Strawberry Lemonade, combined with sweet cream delight.

Designed with streaks of strawberry and lemonade sherbet with flakes, Blue Bell is now offering its latest refreshing summer flavor, Strawberry Lemonade.

Available in half-gallon and pint sizes, this new treat is “like drinking a strawberry lemonade,” says Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager.

Prepared for a hot season, the burst of lemonade flakes adds to the flare the public has been missing. The creamy mix of light strawberry with bright lemonade fills the mind with familiar favorites. Not overpowering, reminiscent, and deliciously colorful.

If Strawberry Lemonade is sold out by the time you read this, now in stores, Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload, is also new and ready for the public’s affection. The flavor is created with smooth Milk Chocolate Ice Cream loaded with chocolate-coated peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces. Watering mouths can retrieve this ice cream at half-gallon and pint sizes, but only for a limited time.

For more information about other Blue Bell cravings and a complete list of products, visit www.bluebell.com.

