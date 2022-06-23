STEM Fun Day at Drew Park on June 25

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles’ Partners in Parks initiative and Phillips 66 will be hosting a STEM Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

The free event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Drew Park on 416 Dr. Michael DeBakey Dr.

Families are invited to join in on the summer morning fun with a host of activities, including a fun jump, kiddie train, snacks, and STEM activities. Children will learn how to make elephant toothpaste, glitter slime, lava lamps, fire snakes, volcanos, dry ice bubbles, and play with Orbeez.

The Children’s Museum of Southwest Louisiana will be onsite with activities and an art station and children can also board a Phillips 66 fire truck.

Snacks such as cotton candy, popcorn, and snow cones will be enjoyed with Lake Charles Coca-Cola providing beverages.

