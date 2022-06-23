50/50 Thursdays
State police: How to stay safe if your car breaks down

Troopers offer advice after two teens killed near Jennings
By Amma Siriboe
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D has investigated nearly a dozen fatal crashes in Southwest Louisiana this year.

Over the weekend, two teens were killed along I-10. Police say they were standing outside their broken down vehicle when a Jeep hit them.

Trooper Derek Senegal says it can happen to anyone.

“Even with us when were on the side of the road, with these uniforms on at night, if were standing on the roadway without putting our reflective vest on, it is difficult for any motorist to not see us while we’re on the side of the road,” Senegal said.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday night, Kyle Vidrine and Brannon Adams were hit by a vehicle while on the side of the interstate near Jennings.

The driver claims he did not see the teens due to the glare from other vehicles headlights, said Senegal, who offers advice if you ever find yourself in a similar situation.

“If you do suffer some kind of vehicle failure make sure that you get your vehicle as far off the roadway as possible,” he said.

Whether midday or at night, Senegal says you have options, so use them wisely.

“If you are sitting in your vehicle waiting for assistance, it would be a good idea to make sure your seat belt is fastened just in case you may have one of those drivers or someone not paying attention and run into the back of you. Two, it’s always good that you can contact 911, call us so that maybe we can get on the scene and provide some type of coverage, and pedestrians, also walk against traffic, make sure that you are aware, always assume that the drivers cannot see you while you are walking on the roadway,” Senegal said.

Senegal believes following these recommendations and staying aware of your surroundings could make a difference for both drivers and pedestrians.

