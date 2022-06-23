Some residents near Washington-Marion without water after line break
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some residents in the area surrounding Washington-Marion High School are currently without water after a contractor hit a water line, according to City of Lake Charles officials.
Crews are on-site working to fix the damage and water should be restored in the next hour-and-a-half to two hours, City spokeswoman Katie Harrington said.
Residents say they have been without water since this morning.
