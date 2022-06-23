Safe Sitter class prepares babysitters for emergencies

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Taking care of a child isn’t easy even when everything is going right. But what if something goes wrong? Preparing for an emergency ahead of time is always a good idea so the safe sitters class aims to help 11–13-year olds be better prepared to stay home alone and with younger children in their care.

“It was really important that we start teaching children who have completed grade 5 and up, that we teach them basic life-saving skills. Heimlich, CPR, and some first-aid skills,” said Celeste Walsh, a Registered Nurse at Christus Ochsner.

Emergency skills, life-saving information, and basic childcare techniques were among the topics discussed during the course.

“Most of the children that come through really enjoy it. They’re surprised at some of the things that we teach them. They’re excited to learn life-saving skills. They go home and they’re happy to teach it to their siblings, their parents, and grandparents. They usually leave very excited to know what to do in emergency situations,” Walsh said.

