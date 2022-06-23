50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Oakdale fire victim identified

An overnight house fire in Oakdale leaves one person dead.
An overnight house fire in Oakdale leaves one person dead.(Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of the person killed in last weekend’s Oakdale fire.

The fire in the 300 block of Anderson Street claimed the life of 60-year-old Thelma Sue Kately, of Oakdale, City Police Chief Chad Doyle confirmed.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, according to Ashley Rodrigue, with the state Fire Marshal’s Office.

Two men were able to escape the fire.

Kately’s services will be held Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!

Latest News

High school social studies consultant Jeff Broussard says anything to help promote civic...
Promoting civics education in the classroom
Gov. Edwards signs bills into law from 2022 Legislative Session
Built as hub for business in Southwest Louisiana 40 years ago, the property most-recently...
New trial date set for Capital One building
A front will bring us the chance for a few scattered showers and storms
First Alert Forecast: The heat continues, at least for a few more days