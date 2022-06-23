Oakdale fire victim identified

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of the person killed in last weekend’s Oakdale fire.

The fire in the 300 block of Anderson Street claimed the life of 60-year-old Thelma Sue Kately, of Oakdale, City Police Chief Chad Doyle confirmed.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, according to Ashley Rodrigue, with the state Fire Marshal’s Office.

Two men were able to escape the fire.

Kately’s services will be held Saturday.

