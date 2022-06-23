New trial date set for Capital One building

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The trial between the owners of the Capital One Tower and their insurance company is now scheduled for Oct. 11.

The trial was originally scheduled for June 20, but was pushed back.

The building has been empty since Hurricane Laura in August 2020.

“To see one of the city’s most iconic structures standing in such damage as the first thing people see when they enter the area is painful and certainly not reflective of the city itself, nor of Hertz Group,” Hertz Group, which owns the tower, said in a statement. “Like many other businesses and homeowners in Southwest Louisiana, Hertz Group has been dealing with our insurer and have still not received our replacement costs.”

