New mobile market offering affordable foods to underserved communities

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Second Harvest and Lake Charles Memorial are partnering to create a new mobile market project to provide fresh fruit, vegetables, and other nutritious foods at a reduced price in underserved communities.

Lake Charles Memorial Health System’s Moss Memorial Health Clinic has been chosen as the kick-off location in the city of Lake Charles.

The mobile market will be at the clinic from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

The Mobile Market team can accept EBT/SNAP, as well as credit/debit cards. Team members will also help residents stretch their dollars even further by connecting them with other Second Harvest resources in the area.

Blood pressure screenings and health services information will be available at the kick-off event, as well.

