"Margarita Mix-Off" returns to support the Women and Children's Fund

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women is hosting the return of the Margarita Mix-Off in Lake Charles.

The event supports the Women and Children’s Fund which provides new technology and upgrades to the facility.

The Margarita Mix-Off will feature nine local bars and restaurants competing for the title of the “Best Margarita” in town. Each attendee will sample from each competitor and be able to place their vote for their favorite margarita.

The event will be on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the Cash and Carry on 801 Enterprise Blvd, Lake Charles, LA 70601.

Tickets can be bought online at www.lcmh.com/margaritamixoff

Competing restaurants and bars include:

  • The Bad Apple Saloon
  • 121 Artisan Bistro
  • Luna Bar and Grill Lake Charles
  • The James 710
  • The Taproom at Crust Pizza Co. in Lake Charles
  • Restaurant Calla
  • O’Charley’s Restaurant and Bar
  • Crying Eagle Brewing
  • Mellow Mushroom

