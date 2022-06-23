50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: The heat continues, at least for a few more days

By Wade Hampton
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The hot and humid weather pattern we are becoming accustomed to will remain in place for a few more days before changes finally arrive.  Rain chances will only be 20% through the weekend and temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s.  The heat index will likely reach 100 in most areas and could climb to near 110 degrees in some areas.  Please use caution if you are going to be outdoors, this will be the primary issue for our area this weekend.  By next week we should see a return to a “more normal” summer weather pattern which means more afternoon and early evening rains.  But even then, not everyone will see rain every day; and those that don’t receive rain will still be hot and humid.  The tropics are quiet with no threats to SWLA expected for at least the next week!

A front will bring us the chance for a few scattered showers and storms
A front will bring us the chance for a few scattered showers and storms(KPLC)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!

Latest News

Temperatures are going to remain hot the next few days
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few storms return this afternoon, hot and dry heading into weekend
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News at Noon - June 23, 2022
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News Sunrise 6-6:30 - June 23, 2022
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storms return Thursday afternoon; then hotter and drier through the weekend