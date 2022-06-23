First Alert Forecast: The heat continues, at least for a few more days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The hot and humid weather pattern we are becoming accustomed to will remain in place for a few more days before changes finally arrive. Rain chances will only be 20% through the weekend and temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will likely reach 100 in most areas and could climb to near 110 degrees in some areas. Please use caution if you are going to be outdoors, this will be the primary issue for our area this weekend. By next week we should see a return to a “more normal” summer weather pattern which means more afternoon and early evening rains. But even then, not everyone will see rain every day; and those that don’t receive rain will still be hot and humid. The tropics are quiet with no threats to SWLA expected for at least the next week!

A front will bring us the chance for a few scattered showers and storms (KPLC)

