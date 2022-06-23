50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storms return Thursday afternoon; then hotter and drier through the weekend

By Wade Hampton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a few isolated thunderstorms came to an end early this evening the rest of our overnight looks to remain on the quiet but warm side with nighttime lows dropping into the lower to middle 70s.

Thankfully confidence is high that more widely scattered thunderstorms return for Thursday afternoon, so if you missed out today, better chances tomorrow could help with the heat somewhat.

After tomorrow, less rain and more heat through the upcoming weekend as highs top out into the middle to upper 90s Friday through Sunday. Better rain chances come in play by early next week!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

