FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few storms return this afternoon, hot and dry heading into weekend

Make sure to have the rain gear for the showers and storms this afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The hot week has continued as we once again warmed into the middle and upper 90′s for our Wednesday with just a few showers and storms around. Models have a little better coverage of rain for us this afternoon, which will be good in terms of helping to cool us down as well as helping with the drought that continues to grow across Southwest Louisiana. High pressure will be taking control once again as we move into Friday and the weekend as temperatures climb and rain chances drop.

A chance for a few cooling showers and storms this afternoon (KPLC)

It’s a similar start to the day compared to much of the week as you head out the door to work this morning as temperatures are sitting in the middle to upper 70′s with very tropical dew points. Winds are fairly light however and out of the westerly direction which usually indicates some drier air is on the way, but that won’t be the case this time as moisture will continue to be locked in. With little in the way of wind throughout the day it will make it feel very stagnant and much warmer than what we normally would see as high temperatures have their eyes set on the middle to upper 90′s. Heat index values will be elevated once more as it will feel more like the triple digits for much of the afternoon so make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you are having to work outside for a prolonged period of time. Isolated to scattered storms look likely as well for a good portion of Southwest Louisiana, which will help to cool things down just a little for us and and provide some much needed rainfall to the area.

Here are a few tips we need to follow to help stay on the cooler side (KPLC)

We look to turn hot and dry to end the week as high pressure will slowly move to the east with time and that will cut down on our rain chances as we head into Friday and the weekend. The heat will be cranking up though as upper 90′s are likely for a good chunk of the region with a few areas inland approaching the 100 degree mark. If there is some positive news it is that models have backed down on temperatures just a little and while it may not seem like a big deal it will make a difference for those having to spend time outdoors. Rain chances look to be very low for Saturday and Sunday, but changes will be coming as we head into Sunday evening and the beginning of next week as a tropical wave moves in from the south and east which will provide higher rain chances beginning Monday. At the same time a front will arrive from the north and bring us scattered storms for a good portion of next week. High temperatures also look to take a bit of a tumble thanks to the extra cloud cover.

A front will bring us the chance for a few scattered showers and storms (KPLC)

Looking at the big picture next week looks to stay fairly unsettled with rain chances in the forecast for every day next week as a weak front will be pushing south with time and that will lead to a stalled boundary by late next week. Temperatures look to be a little cooler with highs in the lower 90′s for the afternoon and lows back into the lower and middle 70′s. Something we will keep an eye on for sure, but the good news is the tropics are still quiet and no issues expected.

Confidence is growing we see rain over the next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

