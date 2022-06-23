Texas youth group breathing life into hurricane recovery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the Lake Area continues to recover, some are still dealing with obstacles like insurance and blighted properties. But one youth group from Houston, Texas is trying to help those in need.

One of those students, Mia Pancioli explained some of what they were doing, “So, this week, we have been hanging sheetrock all throughout this sanctuary, as well as in bathrooms, we’ve created bathrooms. We just put up doors actually. And it’s been an amazing experience, we’ve been able to put insulation in the walls and painting the outside which is really awesome.”

The group says this mission trip has allowed them to work with their hands and be a part of something bigger than themselves.

“Yea, I think it’s been really amazing to see just the heart of these students have adopted as we’ve come in. This was something I was telling them as we came into the week, like hey we’re going to come in here and do work that’s hard or work that you don’t want to do but this means so much more to the community,” said Evan Nehring, the Associate Minister of Serving ministries at Candlewood United Methodist Church.

Breath of Life Praise and Worship Center was also severely damaged in the storms, and these students have been working hard to restore the church over the course of the week.

“I think it’s one of the most tremendous blessings we could receive to have a group of young people who are dedicated to service of the Lord. Along with their chaperones and the leadership to come be a part of our restoration here at Breath of Life, it is definitely needed. Truly we’re grateful for all they’ve done thus far,” said Breath of Life Wayne Robinson.

