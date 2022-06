Westlake, La. (KPLC) - Waterworks District 4 has issued a boil advisory for certain customers outside Westlake due to a water leak on the corner of Davis Road and Hudson Drive.

The advisory affects residents in the following areas:

From the corner of Davis and Hudson north to Fletcher Road

From the corner of Davis and Hudson east to Arthur Road.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.