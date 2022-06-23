Boil advisory issued in DeRidder following water outage
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder has issued a boil advisory for certain customers due to a broken water main. The advisory takes effect when water is restored.
The advisory affects residents on the following streets:
- Hwy 171 between Sonic and Kite’s
- Brinson
- Somerset Drive
- LC Lee
- Gladys
- Rose
- Evelyn
- Bowers
- James
- Gill
- Logan
- Bob Scalfi
- Sanders
- Pelican
- Maison Belle
- Hooks Road
- Community Action
- Belle Vie
- Thomas Elliot
- Willow Lake
- Harmony Lane
- Hickory Creek Loop.
