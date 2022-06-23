Boil advisory issued in DeRidder following water outage

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder has issued a boil advisory for certain customers due to a broken water main. The advisory takes effect when water is restored.

The advisory affects residents on the following streets:

Hwy 171 between Sonic and Kite’s

Brinson

Somerset Drive

LC Lee

Gladys

Rose

Evelyn

Bowers

James

Gill

Logan

Bob Scalfi

Sanders

Pelican

Maison Belle

Hooks Road

Community Action

Belle Vie

Thomas Elliot

Willow Lake

Harmony Lane

Hickory Creek Loop.

