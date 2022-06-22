50/50 Thursdays
What a gas tax break means for you

What does a gas tax break mean for you? (CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - President Joe Biden has proposed suspending the federal tax on gasoline for three months in an an effort to curb skyrocketing gas prices.

But some drivers wonder if it will really make a difference.

It’s an all-too-common sight these days, numbers sometimes ticking up to triple digits as gas prices soar.

Anthony Volpe just paid $160 in gas for his pickup truck.

“I’m shocked -- $160. It’s almost full. It’ll last me almost a day,” Volpe said.

According to AAA, the national average for gas is just under $5 a gallon. That’s $1.89 more than a year ago.

“I think it’s just ridiculous,” Ohio resident Jim Zappala said.

Biden says he wants to ease some of that pressure at the pump by suspending the federal gas tax for three months.

“We can bring down the price of gas and give families just a little bit of relief,” he said.

Biden’s plan could save the average driver 18 cents a gallon for regular gas and 24 cents for diesel.

“I call on the companies to pass along every penny of this 18-cent reduction to the consumers. This is no time for profiteering,” he said.

But some drivers wonder if it will actually make a difference.

“It’s going to help, but it’s not going to make a difference,” Zappala said. “You also have state tax on top of that. It’s not just a federal tax.”

Biden is encouraging governors to roll back state gas taxes as well.

Congress would need to approve the federal tax break.

If it did pass, it would mean less money for infrastructure projects across the country.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

