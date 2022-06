Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A single-vehicle accident has closed traffic along I-10 Eastbound near Vinton, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Trooper Derek Senegal says an overturned crane is blocking both lanes of traffic which is being diverted to Hwy 90.

Only minor injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.

I-10 East is closed at Mile Marker 5 due to an overturned tractor trailer. Congestion is approaching 5 miles. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) June 22, 2022

