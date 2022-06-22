50/50 Thursdays
Texas lawmaker first Mexican-born woman to join Congress

Mayra Flores, fifth from left, was sworn in on Tuesday as the newest member of Congress.
Mayra Flores, fifth from left, was sworn in on Tuesday as the newest member of Congress.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi swore in the newest member of Congress on Tuesday.

Mayra Flores of Texas, a Republican, is the first Mexican-born woman to be elected as a representative.

She won a special election for Texas’ 34th Congressional District.

Flores’ term only runs through January. She will have to win the November general election to remain in office.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

