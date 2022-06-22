SWLA Arrest Report - June 21, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 21, 2022.

Steven Lynn Amburgey, 45, Westlake: Theft under $5,000.

Jason Dwayne Whittington, 42, Ragley: Property damage under $50,000; theft under $25,000; burglary; contempt of court.

Lance Martin Hansen, 42, DeQuincy: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Heaven Dalaisha Tillman, 21, Mansfield: Aggravated property damage; aggravated assault; hit and run driving.

Harold Gene Arceneaux, 74, Lake Charles: Arson.

Cedric James Patrick Jr., 26, Sulphur: Contempt of court; registration violation; resisting an officer; probation detainer.

Brian Keith Deville, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons; obstruction of justice; flight from an officer; failure to stop or yield; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony; contempt of court.

