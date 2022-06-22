50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - June 21, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 21, 2022.

Steven Lynn Amburgey, 45, Westlake: Theft under $5,000.

Jason Dwayne Whittington, 42, Ragley: Property damage under $50,000; theft under $25,000; burglary; contempt of court.

Lance Martin Hansen, 42, DeQuincy: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Heaven Dalaisha Tillman, 21, Mansfield: Aggravated property damage; aggravated assault; hit and run driving.

Harold Gene Arceneaux, 74, Lake Charles: Arson.

Cedric James Patrick Jr., 26, Sulphur: Contempt of court; registration violation; resisting an officer; probation detainer.

Brian Keith Deville, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons; obstruction of justice; flight from an officer; failure to stop or yield; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony; contempt of court.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!

Latest News

KPLC Sunrise Interview: SOWELA Digital Arts and Communications Program
KPLC Sunrise Interview: SOWELA Digital Arts and Communications Program
Overturned crane closes I-10 E near Vinton
Overturned crane closes I-10 E near Vinton
A few cooling and showers are back in the forecast for Wednesday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat continues to build, isolated storms developing this afternoon
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
Former Calcasieu teacher arrested