Sasol, Lotte exploring battery products plant

(Clay Falls)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sasol Chemicals and LOTTE Chemical are exploring the possibility of a facility to supply components for lithium-ion batteries.

The companies said in a news release that they are conducting a pre-feasibility study for a joint project for a plant that would produce battery-grade electrolyte solvents for lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

The companies are assessing Sasol’s Lake Charles plant and a Sasol plant in Germany as potential sites for the facility.

“Electrolyte solvents enable lithium-ion batteries by allowing lithium ions to travel more easily between the battery’s anode and cathode,” the news release reads. “Lithium-ion batteries are likely to be the key power source for electric vehicles.”

Young-Jun Lee, Head of the Battery Materials Business Group for LOTTE Chemical: “The increase in battery demand is driving the rapid growth of demand for the key materials that constitute a lithium-ion battery. LOTTE Chemical will lead the global battery materials market quantitatively and qualitatively by rapidly expanding our battery materials business.”

Shelley Grahmann, Vice President of Strategy Development and Optimisation for Sasol Chemicals: “This agreement is consistent with our strategy to answer the sustainability challenge through the solutions we provide our customers. With an existing Sasol footprint and strong site infrastructure available in Marl, and the development of our Lake Charles site as a sustainability hub, we are eager to determine if either site would be ideally suited for a facility to provide key materials to the lithium-ion battery market.” The project will also consider options to minimize carbon footprint, such as the usage of renewable energy.

