50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

San Francisco subway train shooting kills 1, wounds another

FILE - Supervisor Myrna Melgar says the San Francisco Police Department informed her that the...
FILE - Supervisor Myrna Melgar says the San Francisco Police Department informed her that the shooting happened on a San Francisco Muni train between Forest Hill and Castro stations.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco city supervisor says one person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on a subway train Wednesday.

Supervisor Myrna Melgar says the San Francisco Police Department informed her that the shooting happened on a San Francisco Muni train between Forest Hill and Castro stations.

She says the perpetrator ran out of the train at the Castro station and remains at large.

San Francisco police and city transportation officials did not immediately respond to telephone messages seeking more information.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!

Latest News

Col. Steve McCraw, director of Texas Department of Public Safety, discusses the law enforcement...
Gun debate missing from Texas hearings on Uvalde shooting
Becky Vreeland, 60, is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse after her 3-year-old...
Grandmother charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in trash can, police say
The report on taxpayer challenges comes one day after the IRS announced it was on track to...
‘Groundhog Day’ at IRS: Returns pile up, phone delays worsen
FILE - Dan Snyder, co-owner and co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, poses for photos during an...
Congress alleges ‘shadow’ probe by Commanders owner Snyder
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell participates in a swearing-in ceremony,...
Powell: Fed aiming to avoid recession amid inflation fight