50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Mother sentenced to 10 years for death of baby found in college restroom

Breyona Reddick was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison.
By Chris Anderson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIRAM, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The mother of a baby who was found dead in the trash at a college in Ohio in 2019 was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison Tuesday.

Portage County court records show that Breyona Reddick previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, WOIO reports. The Cleveland woman was initially indicted on charges that included aggravated murder and felonious assault.

According to investigators, cleaning crews at Hiram College, located in Hiram, first found the newborn in a garbage bag inside a bathroom at the Whitcomb residence hall in October 2019.

Reddick was eventually identified as both the baby’s mother and the suspect who abandoned the baby at the college.

Hiram police said the baby boy was alive when he was born.

Reddick spoke at her sentencing, calling the decision to abandon the baby a “lapse in judgement.”

In January 2022, Reddick said she gave birth to another child.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

FILE - District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, center, arrives for a news conference ahead of...
Bowser wins Democratic primary for mayor in Washington, D.C.
Bear being removed from home in Crivitz
Caught on video: Bear climbs into Wisconsin home while family is sleeping
Katherine Novak had West Nile virus in 2018. She says she's never been the same and still has...
West Nile survivor urges people to take the virus seriously
This is a display of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Homestead, Pa, on...
Snap, crackle, pop: Kellogg to split into 3 companies