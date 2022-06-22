McNeese University to turn damaged JD Bank branch into new Student Health Services Center

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A property swap between McNeese State University and JD Bank will soon be the site of a new Student Health Services facility at the corner of Ryan St. and Sale Rd.

The swap follows the bank branch building being damaged by Hurricane Laura in 2022.

“After the destruction of our McNeese Branch in August 2020, we made a commitment to our customers and the Lake Charles community to help revitalize the university area that was hit hard by hurricane devastation,” said Bruce W. Elder, JD Bank president and CEO. “Our efforts, combined with some exciting redevelopment by McNeese State University, will create a vibrant environment at the Ryan Street and W. Sale Road intersection.”

The new facility will house McNeese’s Student Health Services and the Counseling Center, putting both in one accessible space on campus.

Currently, enrolled students can receive treatment for a range of acute medical conditions through Student Health Services, from minor cuts, bruises, and sprains all the way to treatment for the flu, ear infections, and UTIs, as well as a range of testing services for STDs.

Student Health Services is funded through a $40 semester fee paid by all students and covers the cost of all appointments and treatment administered on campus. Even for students who are still under their parents’ insurance, Hidalgo says, McNeese’s Student Health Services can help students avoid charges for co-pays and insurance deductibles.

“For the last school year, Student Health Services had over 1,200 visits,” says Hidalgo. “By coming to campus, these students saved a combined $126,000 for outside treatment and $5,000 for labs that we were able to do on-site. Plus, because they were able to be seen on campus right away, they were able to get treated more quickly and returned to class faster.”

The new Student Health Services facility will allow McNeese nursing students to gain required preceptor hours through a partnership with CHRISTUS Ochsner Health. It will also host expanded services, including an urgent care facility staffed by CHRISTUS Ochsner Health to also serve McNeese faculty and staff.

“We’ll have health care providers right on our campus seven days a week, 12 hours a day,” says Dr. Wade Rousse, McNeese vice president for university advancement. “It’s going to be a lot more convenient and we think provide a lot better care for our McNeese family.”

