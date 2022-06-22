50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Local nurse discusses importance of updated infant sleep guidelines

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The American Academy of Pediatrics has added new infant sleep guidelines for the first time since 2016.

The guideline encourages parents to put their infants to sleep on a flat firm mattress with a snug fitted sheet, instead of a blanket.

Registered Nurse Kayla Cannon explains why this is so crucial.

“Sleep-related deaths increase by 67 percent when they are not sleeping alone on a firm mattress, so it is crucial that moms and dads are not sleeping with their babies in their bed,” Cannon said.

Thousands of infants die annually from sleep-related deaths and co-sleeping significantly raises the risk.

“Co-sleeping is the baby sleeping with anybody but themselves alone in a crib, if a baby is sleeping with a parent, a caregiver, whether it’s in a bed, a couch or a chair, whatever that looks like,” Cannon said.

In addition to the new guidelines, the agency recommends that parents avoid using incline products or crib decorations.

“It seems really fun to make everything look Pinterest, but anything in the crib that the baby’s face can get lodged in between, suffocation is a really big deal in infants,” Cannon said.

Cannon says there’s no shame in still needing help after you leave the hospital and there is no shame in asking for help.

“I always tell moms, motherhood is hard enough, lets not add shame into it,” she said. “So, if you feel like you don’t know what to do, please reach out because reaching out is so much better than actually not doing the right thing and something bad coming out of that.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!

Latest News

Sasol, Lotte exploring battery products plant
The American Academy of Pediatrics has added new infant sleep guidelines for the first time...
Local nurse discusses importance of updated infant sleep guidelines
KPLC Sunrise Interview: SOWELA Digital Arts and Communications Program
KPLC Sunrise Interview: SOWELA Digital Arts and Communications Program
SWLA Arrest Report - June 21, 2022