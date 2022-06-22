Lake Charles Memorial back to normal operations after construction-related fire

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Hospital has returned to normal operations after a construction-related fire Wednesday afternoon.

Smoke from a small fire in a contained area of the tower building was detected in a stairwell at 12:45 p.m., said Allie Livingston of LCMHS.

The Lake Charles Fire Department responded and quickly extinguished the fire. They cleared the scene at 1:15 p.m.

A few patients were moved to another floor out of an abundance of caution, Livingston said. No injuries were reported.

The fire was caused by a construction issue, and the exact cause is under investigation, according to LCFD.

“The safety of our patients, visitors and staff is our priority throughout the Lake Charles Memorial Health System. We appreciate the immediate response of LCFD and our partnership with the city,” said LCMHS president and CEO Devon Hyde.

