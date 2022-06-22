FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat continues to build, isolated storms developing this afternoon

We're still talking about a lot of heat with a few storm chances (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The heatwave continues to roll on as temperatures remain in the middle to upper 90′s, but if there was a slight positive with the heat on Tuesday it was the fact that temperatures weren’t quiet as warm as the previous couple of days. Isolated to scattered storms developed during the afternoon and helped to keep things a little cooler and we can expect a repeat of that heading into this afternoon. Some of the hottest temperatures of the year are still to come to end the week, but models have backed off on the heat just a little which is also good news.

As you begin to make your way out the door to work this morning you’ll feel the tropical humidity back once again as dew points for everyone have climbed back into the lower and middle 70′s. Those values will continue to stick around for the next few days despite the fact that high pressure is remaining firmly in control just to our west. Temperatures are starting out in the middle to upper 70′s this morning with mostly clear skies and that has limited the fog potential so far this morning, but will be something we watch closely until the sun comes up. Once the sun does rise we will see temperatures warm quickly as we are heading back for the middle to upper 90′s, but in a similar fashion we will watch for a few isolated to scattered showers and storms begin to form by late morning. Any storms that do get going will produce locally heavy rain as well as the threat for lightning so if you plan on being outside make sure to keep an eye to the sky if a storm approaches. Find a way to stay cool as well with heat index values back into the triple digits once more, little in the way of relief is on the way though to end the week as we see a last surge from the ridge before changes arrive next week.

Looking at the next few days we could see a few isolated storms trying to develop by Thursday afternoon as well, although the better rain chances may remain north of I-10 each afternoon. Drier weather does look to settle in for a couple days as well especially for Friday and Saturday which look to be the warmest temperatures of the year so far. Highs will stay very steady in the upper 90′s through Sunday, and many areas for our inland communities will be at or near 100 degrees and that won’t take into consideration the heat index values. If you have plans to be outdoors the next several days the heat will be dangerous and you’ll need to drink plenty of water to help stay hydrated as well as take frequent breaks in the air condition. Some changes do look likely as we move into next week as the ridge will break down with time and that will lead to scattered shower and storm chances for the majority of next week.

While we remain dry for now the better rain chances look to be in the forecast for next week as a tropical wave moves closer to the area of Sunday afternoon and into Monday. Couple that with a front moving in from the north will give us a good chance at some scattered showers and storms. We’ll have to watch the trends closely over the next few days, but all signs at the moment turn to a slightly cooler and more unsettled pattern heading into next week. The tropics are quiet though and that is good news as well, but make sure to stay cool over the next few days.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

