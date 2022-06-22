50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Exposure to light during sleep linked to health issues, study finds

A new study found that light exposure during sleep can lead to health issues.
A new study found that light exposure during sleep can lead to health issues.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trying to lose weight? Close your curtains and turn off all the lights when you go to bed.

Scientists in a recent study found that even dim light can disrupt sleep, raising the risk of serious health issues like obesity, along with diabetes and hypertension.

Researchers focused on about 500 older adults in their 60s, 70s and 80s, and noticed more than 53% of them had some kind of light on in their room at night. Those same people were more likely to have diabetes, obesity or hypertension.

Younger people are not exempt here.

The same team did another study of healthy individuals in their 20s and found that even sleeping for just one night with a dim light raised their blood sugar and heart rate.

It also created a deficit of slow-wave and rapid eye movement sleep, the kind of sleep you need for cellular renewal.

So, next time you get in bed, make sure you turn off the lights.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!

Latest News

FILE - A sign indicating a "Medical Facility Quiet Zone" is displayed outside the Jackson...
‘Heightened alert’: Abortion providers brace for ruling
SWLA Arrest Report - June 21, 2022
Paola Garcia said passengers were afraid the plane would explode after catching fire at Miami...
'People start running and running': Passenger talks about plane fire after landing
RAW: Foam sprayed on plane at Miami airport