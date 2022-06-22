Chevron agrees to buy LNG from Venture Global
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Chevron has reached a 20-year agreement to buy LNG from Venture Global plants.
The 2 million tonnes per annum will be produced at Venture’s Plaquemines LNG facility and the to-be-built Calcasieu Pass 2 facility. Each will produce 1 million tonnes per annum for Chevron.
Plaquemines LNG has been under construction since August 2021. Construction will begin on Calcasieu Pass 2 in 2023.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.