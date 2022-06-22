Chevron agrees to buy LNG from Venture Global

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Chevron has reached a 20-year agreement to buy LNG from Venture Global plants.

The 2 million tonnes per annum will be produced at Venture’s Plaquemines LNG facility and the to-be-built Calcasieu Pass 2 facility. Each will produce 1 million tonnes per annum for Chevron.

Plaquemines LNG has been under construction since August 2021. Construction will begin on Calcasieu Pass 2 in 2023.

