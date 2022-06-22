50/50 Thursdays
Chevron agrees to buy LNG from Venture Global

Photo Credit: Venture Global LNG
Photo Credit: Venture Global LNG(Hand-out | Venture Global LNG)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Chevron has reached a 20-year agreement to buy LNG from Venture Global plants.

The 2 million tonnes per annum will be produced at Venture’s Plaquemines LNG facility and the to-be-built Calcasieu Pass 2 facility. Each will produce 1 million tonnes per annum for Chevron.

Plaquemines LNG has been under construction since August 2021. Construction will begin on Calcasieu Pass 2 in 2023.

