Nursing home owner Bob Dean faces multiple felony charges after deadly Hurricane Ida evacuations

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WAFB) - Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Office has arrested Bob Dean, an owner of seven Louisiana nursing homes, and he faces multiple felony charges.

Dean evacuated seven nursing homes to a warehouse in Independence, La., before Hurricane Ida.

According to the attorney general, Dean, 68, has been charged in Tangipahoa Parish with eight felony counts of cruelty to persons with infirmities, five felony counts of Medicaid fraud, and two felony counts of obstruction of justice.

Bob Dean (Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)

According to his attorney John McLindon, Dean turned himself in Wednesday, June 22. He has been assigned a $350,000 bond, and they are currently in the process of getting him released. Dean will be allowed to go back to Georgia where he lives.

“I still maintain that what Bob Dean did does not rise to the level of criminal charges,” said McLindon. “We will be entering a plea of not guilty and we will see where the case goes from there.”

The arrest comes after a joint investigation by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) and their Louisiana Bureau of Investigations (LBI) revealed Dean refused to move his residents out of the warehouse following Hurricane Ida, billed Medicaid for dates his residents were not receiving proper care, and engaged in conduct intended to intimidate or obstruct public health officials and law enforcement

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Office of Inspector General assisted the MFCU and LBI. Additional legal action may be filed in the future as the investigation by the Attorney General’s Office is still ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.