Two arrested in connection with drive-by shooting on Fall Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting on Fall Street on Sunday.

A victim, who was not injured, told police shots were fired from a white Kia passing in front of his residence in the 1000 block of Fall Street Sunday evening, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman. The police department began investigating around 8 p.m. Sunday.

The victim told police the driver door of the vehicle was opened and several shots fired at him before the vehicle left the area, Keenum said.

Officers located the suspect vehicle a short time later near Hagan and Jake streets and arrested two people without incident, Keenum said.

Timothy Joseph, 28, of Lake Charles, was arrested on one count of attempted second-degree murder. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $225K.

Khrisanthia Rosette, 28, of Lake Charles, was arrested on one count of principal to attempted second-degree murder. Judge Fazzio set bond at $135K.

