SWLA Arrest Report - June 20, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 20, 2022.

Timothy Allen Joseph, 28, Lake Charles: Attempted second-degree murder.

Khrisanthia Markee Rosette-Budwine, 28, Lake Charles: Attempted second-degree murder.

Alan Brent Million, 40, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles.

Justin Tyler Berzas, 29, DeQuincy: Harassment; out of state detainer.

Garrett Lane Jensen, 20, DeQuincy: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000; aggravated assault with a firearm; attempted armed robbery; flight from an officer; cruelty to animals.

Traman Ladon Thibodeaux, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Jamey Lynn Shirley, 44, West Monroe: Probation violation.

Carolyn Marie Stevens, 43, Lafayette: Instate detainer.

Jerimiah Chaudron, 43, Galviston, TX: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Charles Wesley Laughlin, 49, Buna, TX: Failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment.

Alexander Austin Sorkow, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Samuel Joseph Baker, 36, Metairie: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Tommy Lynn Clifton Jr., 42, Vinton: Failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment; failure to possess a license for home improvements; battery; refusal to I.D.

Richard Howard Cales, 60, Sulphur: Solicitation on an interstate highway; refusal to I.D.; out-of-state detainer (2 charges).

Chrisman Llewell Kittrell, 45, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Iverson Latrell King, 19, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); contempt of court.

Darrell Fitzgerald Martin, 55, McComb, MS: Possession of stolen things over $25,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; out-of-state detainer.

Laci Dene Ardoin, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug.

