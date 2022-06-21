SWLA Arrest Report - June 20, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 20, 2022.
Timothy Allen Joseph, 28, Lake Charles: Attempted second-degree murder.
Khrisanthia Markee Rosette-Budwine, 28, Lake Charles: Attempted second-degree murder.
Alan Brent Million, 40, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles.
Justin Tyler Berzas, 29, DeQuincy: Harassment; out of state detainer.
Garrett Lane Jensen, 20, DeQuincy: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000; aggravated assault with a firearm; attempted armed robbery; flight from an officer; cruelty to animals.
Traman Ladon Thibodeaux, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Jamey Lynn Shirley, 44, West Monroe: Probation violation.
Carolyn Marie Stevens, 43, Lafayette: Instate detainer.
Jerimiah Chaudron, 43, Galviston, TX: Burglary; theft under $1,000.
Charles Wesley Laughlin, 49, Buna, TX: Failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment.
Alexander Austin Sorkow, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Samuel Joseph Baker, 36, Metairie: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Tommy Lynn Clifton Jr., 42, Vinton: Failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment; failure to possess a license for home improvements; battery; refusal to I.D.
Richard Howard Cales, 60, Sulphur: Solicitation on an interstate highway; refusal to I.D.; out-of-state detainer (2 charges).
Chrisman Llewell Kittrell, 45, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Iverson Latrell King, 19, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); contempt of court.
Darrell Fitzgerald Martin, 55, McComb, MS: Possession of stolen things over $25,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; out-of-state detainer.
Laci Dene Ardoin, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug.
