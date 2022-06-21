50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles officials give update on Rosa Hart Theatre repairs

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The auditorium of Rosa Hart Theatre has been empty for quite some time, but construction is underway to change that.

It’s home to musical performances, pageants, Mardi Gras and more. Hundreds have preformed on the stage of Rosa Hart Theatre.

“It was wide open in Rosa Hart to the elements,” project specialist, Mike Huber said.

The auditorium has been silent for months following damage caused by Hurricane Laura.

“The east corner of the Civic Center roof came off, and the southeast corner over Rosa Hart came off, and this let a lot of water in,” Huber said. “There was broken windows that allowed rain to spread inside of the building, and the wind damage inside.”

Rain that poured in through the compromised roof caused considerable damage to the entire theater, including the seating and stage floors. Bids have went out and some projects, including repairs to the exterior of the building, have been completed.

Huber said their next steps will be repairing the interior.

“We went out for bid to remove that fire-proofing, correct all of the issues inside the theater, and we just received bids a week or so ago, and we are about to be proceeding with that work,” Huber said.

Like many others, Huber explains between securing architects, working alongside FEMA for reimbursement and supply issues, the process had been delayed.

“Then we have to get in there and put things back together,” Huber said. “We’ll have wallpaper, celling tiles, we’ll have the dressing room areas to fix up.”

Huber said they hope to have repairs completed by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

