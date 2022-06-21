50/50 Thursdays
Hurricane-damaged motel on W. Prien Lake Road being demolished

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A hurricane-damaged motel on W. Prien Lake Road is being torn down.

The old Motel 6, which sat on Contraband Bayou next to what was once “The Landing” restaurant, was heavily damaged by Hurricane Laura.

The motel was deemed blighted by the City of Lake Charles last week, which would have meant civil penalties if not repaired or torn down.

The restaurant next door, which was once a Bennigan’s and most recently The Landing, will also be torn down, the owners said at a recent city council meeting.

The property is owned by Next Level Hospitality.

