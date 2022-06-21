FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storms this afternoon, getting hotter to end the week

A few isolated storms will be possible later today (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our heat wave continues as temperatures once again climbed into the middle and upper 90′s for Monday afternoon and unfortunately that doesn’t look to change much to end to the week. As we move through this afternoon the chance for a few scattered showers and storms will return to the forecast and that could help to provide some cooling relief temporarily. Expect things to get even hotter for the end of the week however as highs will be approaching 100 for many locations.

We'll stay in the middle to upper 90's as we head over the next 3 days (KPLC)

There are some subtle changes this morning as you are heading out the door as winds have changed direction once again and are now back out of the south, which means higher humidity has returned once again. Dew points are elevated by some 5-10 degrees this morning and that has held temperatures on the milder side as many areas have only dropped back into the middle and upper 70′s with a few lower 80′s in the mix as well. We will only go up from here as sunshine returns this morning and will help to warm us into the middle and upper 90′s once more, however for a few locations it will be just a tad cooler as showers and storms make a return this afternoon. Rain chances remain isolated this afternoon with the better chance for rain coming along and south of I-10 as we head into late-morning and early afternoon. Any storms that do get going will have the potential to produce frequent lightning and heavy downpours but will provide some cooling relief thankfully. We are turning drier though heading into late week and that will mean an even hotter stretch of weather.

We'll continue to see hot and dry conditions to end the week (KPLC)

High pressure continues to be the main driving force of our weather at the moment as a ridge continues to dominant much of the country and that has brought record high temperatures from the heart of the country to the east coast over the last week and a half. The ridge will build overhead as we move into the ending part of the week and that will mean our afternoons turn even warmer with highs in the upper 90′s to near 100 and that doesn’t take into account the heat index values. It will be very important to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you work outdoors to avoid heat exhaustion and the potential for heat stroke. Rain chances will be lowering as well with little in the way of cooling relief from Thursday through the beginning of the weekend. As we head into the weekend some changes will be arriving for the area as we see the ridge beginning to break down and a tropical wave begins to approach the region. What this will do is bring more cloud cover as well as rain chances into the area and that will be the start of a more unsettled pattern for next week.

We'll see the tropics remain quiet over the next 5 days (KPLC)

Models are continuing to show the potential for a cold front to move through next week and stall just to the south. Now don’t get too excited for a cool down as temperatures will remain in the middle 90′s for most areas, but we will see showers and storms returning to the forecast each afternoon. We’ll see how that plays out with time, but the one positive is the fact that the tropics remain quiet with no additional development expected over the next 5 days. Stay cool out there as temperatures remain very hot.

Not much in the way of relief for our drought conditions (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

