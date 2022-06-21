50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Dino and Dragon Stroll coming to Lake Charles

Dino and Dragon Stroll coming to Lake Charles
Dino and Dragon Stroll coming to Lake Charles(Dino and Dragon Stroll)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Jurassic walk-thru experience of “The Dino and Dragon Stoll” is coming to the Lake Charles Civic Center on June 25 and 26.

The national touring event is the only North American tour that lets you walk thru and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons. Many of the dinosaurs and dragons stand over 28 feet tall and span over 60 feet long.

Tickets are $26.99 with free admission for veterans and kids 2 years old and under.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

The event will also be at the Lake Charles Memorial Hospital on June 23 for an extra special Dino therapy visit.

You can find out more information about this event on their website HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says

Latest News

Beauregard Watermelon Festival
Beauregard Watermelon Festival begins this week
A few isolated storms will be possible later today
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storms this afternoon, getting hotter to end the week
SWLA Arrest Report - June 20, 2022
The auditorium of Rosa Hart Theatre has been empty for quite some time, but construction is...
Lake Charles officials give update on Rosa Hart Theatre repairs