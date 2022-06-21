Cameron Parish Library hosting Scales and Tails Exotics this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Library will be hosting several events for Scales and Tails Exotics this week.

The event gives children and residents a chance to catch a free up-close look and learn about all kinds of reptiles both local and exotic.

June 23

10 a.m. - Hackberry Community Center at 986 Main St, Hackberry, LA

2 p.m. - Jonson Bayou Recreation Center at 5556 Gulf Beach Hwy, Cameron, LA

June 24

10 a.m. - Cameron Parish Police Jury West Building at 148 Smith Cir, Cameron, LA

2 p.m. - Grand Lake Library at 10200 Gulf Hwy, Lake Charles, La

