Cameron Parish Library hosting Scales and Tails Exotics this week

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Library will be hosting several events for Scales and Tails Exotics this week.

The event gives children and residents a chance to catch a free up-close look and learn about all kinds of reptiles both local and exotic.

June 23

  • 10 a.m. - Hackberry Community Center at 986 Main St, Hackberry, LA
  • 2 p.m. - Jonson Bayou Recreation Center at 5556 Gulf Beach Hwy, Cameron, LA

June 24

  • 10 a.m. - Cameron Parish Police Jury West Building at 148 Smith Cir, Cameron, LA
  • 2 p.m. - Grand Lake Library at 10200 Gulf Hwy, Lake Charles, La

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

