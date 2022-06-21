50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Blighted properties still noticeable in Southwest Louisiana 2 years after 2020 storms

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - So many people in Southwest Louisiana long for the day, when blighted property from Hurricane Laura is not so easily spotted, but cleanup is slow going in many cases.

Most of the public bodies and elected officials have tried to work with those still trying to get their house or business back to normal, but in some cases, it seems like nothing is happening.

For nearly two years, residents of Kingsbury Lane have been looking at a severely damaged house at 2873 Kingsbury Ln. They said no work has been done since Hurricane Laura hit in 2020.

Plus, they said it’s a nuisance because it attracts pests such as snakes, rats, even skunks.

“We got rats, we got skunks, a mama skunk ran out of there with three baby skunks, coming out of the house and the rats,” near neighbor Paul Duhon said.

88 year old Buzzy Brunot agreed.

“I have actually seen rats running across.” Brunot said.

Plus they said they have to go around picking up pieces of roofing material and tarp that fly off when the wind blows.

“Fix it up or tear it down and clean it up,” Duhon said.

“I have tried to get my house in good shape,” Brunot said.

They said the only time the grass gets cut is when the Calcasieu Police Jury is called to do it.

“They need to cut the grass,” Duhon said.

The house was purchased in April. Coincidentally, on the same day neighbors contacted 7News, contract workers showed up to take some measurements of the roof.

A parish sign on the house said it is unsafe and occupancy is prohibited. Yet, the new owner, Jun Wang, said he plans to put a new roof on this week and have the house remodeled within the next couple of months.

Police Jury officials said so far no permit applications have been submitted for review. A spokesperson said the house is on a list to be condemned unless the owner provides a list of repairs planned and a timeline to complete.

The Police Jury spokesperson said if the owner does not submit plan for repairs, a public hearing on condemnation would be in September.

Parish officials said residents with similar issues may contact planning and development or their police juror with concerns.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says

Latest News

15 year old starts business
15 year old starts “Pretty Young Queen” business on Juneteenth
Jo's Party House reopens in Moss Bluff.
Jo’s Party House opens in Moss Bluff
(LEFT TO RIGHT) Jacob Holland & Walter Terrell Collins. Jacob Holland remains wanted for the...
One suspect arrested, one at large in Beauregard Parish burglary
10 Day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heatwave worsens by late-week