Beauregard Watermelon Festival begins this week

Beauregard Watermelon Festival
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Watermelon Festival begins this week, starting on June 23 and continuing through June 25.

Admission is $5 per person and is free for individuals with a military ID and children 3 years and under.

There will be free admission on Friday, June 24, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. for the “Cutting of the Melons.”

The festival will be located at 506 West Drive in DeRidder, LA.

You can find more information on the festival on their website HERE.

Festival Hours

  • Thursday, June 23 - 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Friday, June 24 - Noon to 11 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 25 - 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Festival Events

Beauregard Watermelon Festival Schedule
