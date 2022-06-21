DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Watermelon Festival begins this week, starting on June 23 and continuing through June 25.

Admission is $5 per person and is free for individuals with a military ID and children 3 years and under.

There will be free admission on Friday, June 24, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. for the “Cutting of the Melons.”

The festival will be located at 506 West Drive in DeRidder, LA.

Festival Hours

Thursday, June 23 - 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Friday, June 24 - Noon to 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 25 - 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Festival Events

Beauregard Watermelon Festival Schedule (Beauregard Watermelon Festival)

