Baby clothes distributed through Juneteenth community service project

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sometimes it seems a bit crazy that baby clothes cost so much, knowing they will grow out of them quickly. With inflation and other shortages, parents’ wallets may be hurting as the cost of taking care of their children rises every day. But one organization was doing its best to help ease that cost by offering free baby clothes to those in need.

“It has been amazing because we have had people from all walks of life. Every nationality, different demographics, to come out today, just amazing. We didn’t put any stipulations on it, it was just like look, you got cute kids, we have cute clothes, come out and get them,” says Kei Payne, owner of Baby Baby Baby LLC.

This giveaway was a community service project in recognition of Juneteenth.

“Community service...it bleeds in my blood. My dad was actually the first African American mayor of Southwest Louisiana, so I was raised doing community service. So, it’s good that I have a business and people pay for my services, but my heart beams when I’m able to give back,” Payne said.

Kei encourages everyone in the community to give back, in any way they can, because you never know when you might be the one needing help.

Payne said, “But when you’re in a position where you could use the extra help or whatever and you take that time and effort and you give, the bible tells us, ‘give and it shall be given back.’”

