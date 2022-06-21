50/50 Thursdays
7-in-Seven Countdown: Top McNeese matchups in 2022

By Zach Nunez
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We are just seven weeks away from KPLC’s coverage of TDL: Two-A-Days and starting June 20, KPLC will bring you the 7-in-Seven countdown.

Countdowns will include topics from McNeese to high school football. A new countdown each week, beginning every Monday.

We start the countdown with the top-seven matchups for McNeese this upcoming season.

7. Rice, September 10

The Rice Owls come in at the number seven on the list as the Cowboys’ only FBS opponent in 2022.

It will mark the first-ever meeting between McNeese and Rice and will be played at Rice Stadium in Houston. The drive should be close enough for Cowboy fans to make a trip to see the Pokes in action on the road following their season-opening game with FCS-power Montana State.

The Owls will open up as a favorite against the Cowboys, but after going 4-8 in 2021, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that McNeese could pull off the upset. That being said, the Owls look to be a team on the come up as that four-win mark was the most for the program since 2015.

They’ll meet on September 10 in week two of the season.

