SWLA Arrest Report - June 19, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 19, 2022.

J’myrick Devone Gamble, 21, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Jason Monroe Stark, 33, Sulphur: Failure to obey traffic signals; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Albert Jacob Cano, 31, Copus Christi, TX: Domestic abuse.

Christopher Bert Gallow, 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies.

Thomas Michael Chargois III, 32, New Iberia: Instate detainer.

Elaine Alizabeth Austin, 37, Vinton: First offense DWI; first-degree negligent injuring.

Raymond Matthews Jr., 29, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; burglary; trespassing.

Shaliquia Chapman Givs, 45, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; property damage under $50,000.

Kayla Eden Taylor, 34, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000 (2 charges); trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

William Henry Heller III, 60, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.