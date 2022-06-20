50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - June 19, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 19, 2022.

J’myrick Devone Gamble, 21, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Jason Monroe Stark, 33, Sulphur: Failure to obey traffic signals; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Albert Jacob Cano, 31, Copus Christi, TX: Domestic abuse.

Christopher Bert Gallow, 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies.

Thomas Michael Chargois III, 32, New Iberia: Instate detainer.

Elaine Alizabeth Austin, 37, Vinton: First offense DWI; first-degree negligent injuring.

Raymond Matthews Jr., 29, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; burglary; trespassing.

Shaliquia Chapman Givs, 45, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; property damage under $50,000.

Kayla Eden Taylor, 34, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000 (2 charges); trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

William Henry Heller III, 60, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

