50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Robotics camps enter second week in Lake Charles

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s the second week of robotics camp as Lake Area children build robots and compete against their peers.

“It’s (robotics) going to encompass everything. So, what we believe, what we’re doing today is investing in our kids and preparing them for tomorrow’s workforce. Not only from a workforce standpoint but from an innovation standpoint as well,” said Assistance City Administrator Kimberly Dellafosse.

Kids are learning how to code, program, and build these robots, so they can be successful, but they are learning other skills as well.

“We’ve noticed that in addition to the technical skills of learning how to build a robot, they (the instructors) are also incorporating and encouraging teamwork, communication, collaboration...all those soft skills that are going to be just as important as the stem skills and the technical skills robotics offers,” says Dellafosse.

This camp is geared towards third and fourth graders and they say it’s a great way to spend summer break.

“My favorite part was trying to figure out what strategy to use to get our points for the crater and rover part,” said Deandre Ventress who attends the camp.

There are still spots available for this week’s camp at the McMillian Community Center.

If you would like to register or get more information, you can call (337) 491-1440 or visit the city’s website HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says

Latest News

DeRidder West Park Pool hosting “Worlds Largest Swimming Lesson”
DeRidder West Park Pool hosting “Worlds Largest Swimming Lesson”
The scene where the Natchitoches Police Department says Dave Bigford crashed his vehicle in...
UPDATE: Natchitoches police say murder, kidnapping suspect has died
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting hunter’s education course
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting hunter’s education course
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting hunter’s education course
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting hunter’s education course