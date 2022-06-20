Robotics camps enter second week in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s the second week of robotics camp as Lake Area children build robots and compete against their peers.

“It’s (robotics) going to encompass everything. So, what we believe, what we’re doing today is investing in our kids and preparing them for tomorrow’s workforce. Not only from a workforce standpoint but from an innovation standpoint as well,” said Assistance City Administrator Kimberly Dellafosse.

Kids are learning how to code, program, and build these robots, so they can be successful, but they are learning other skills as well.

“We’ve noticed that in addition to the technical skills of learning how to build a robot, they (the instructors) are also incorporating and encouraging teamwork, communication, collaboration...all those soft skills that are going to be just as important as the stem skills and the technical skills robotics offers,” says Dellafosse.

This camp is geared towards third and fourth graders and they say it’s a great way to spend summer break.

“My favorite part was trying to figure out what strategy to use to get our points for the crater and rover part,” said Deandre Ventress who attends the camp.

There are still spots available for this week’s camp at the McMillian Community Center.

If you would like to register or get more information, you can call (337) 491-1440 or visit the city’s website HERE.

