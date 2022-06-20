50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Parish: Spraying to increase after W. Nile found in four Calcasieu mosquito pools

(James Gathany/ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish officials say Mosquito Control will increase both ground and aerial spraying after West Nile Virus was found in four of the parish’s mosquito pools.

Mosquito Control received confirmation from the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Baton Rouge that the pools - collections of mosquitoes from different areas in the parish - tested positive for West Nile.

“Most years we see our first positive pools in July. The early hot, dry weather has caused mosquitoes and birds to search for water, bringing them into close proximity and this increases the likelihood of disease transmission,” said Scott Harrington, Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control Manager. “The dry conditions can cause a lower mosquito population but an increase in mosquito-borne virus activity.”

West Nile Virus is transmitted by mosquitoes and can cause inflammation of the brain, according to information from the parish. Most people who contract the virus don’t feel sick, but about one in five people develop a fever and flu-like symptoms. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious - sometimes fatal - illness.

Parish officials remind all residents to use mosquito repellent and if possible, wear long sleeves and pants when going outdoors - especially at dawn and at dusk. Since mosquitoes typically lay their eggs in water, officials also urge residents to make sure to dispose of or drain any water-holding items around your home.

For more on West Nile activity, click HERE.

To see Calcasieu’s Mosquito Control spray schedule, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says

Latest News

Stock photo.
Calcasieu Food for Seniors this Friday
Obituaries released for 2 teens killed in Jennings pedestrian crash
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Louisiana State Police names Chavez Cammon as new second-in-command at the agency Monday.
La. State Police name new second-in-command