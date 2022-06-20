Parish: Spraying to increase after W. Nile found in four Calcasieu mosquito pools

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish officials say Mosquito Control will increase both ground and aerial spraying after West Nile Virus was found in four of the parish’s mosquito pools.

Mosquito Control received confirmation from the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Baton Rouge that the pools - collections of mosquitoes from different areas in the parish - tested positive for West Nile.

“Most years we see our first positive pools in July. The early hot, dry weather has caused mosquitoes and birds to search for water, bringing them into close proximity and this increases the likelihood of disease transmission,” said Scott Harrington, Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control Manager. “The dry conditions can cause a lower mosquito population but an increase in mosquito-borne virus activity.”

West Nile Virus is transmitted by mosquitoes and can cause inflammation of the brain, according to information from the parish. Most people who contract the virus don’t feel sick, but about one in five people develop a fever and flu-like symptoms. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious - sometimes fatal - illness.

Parish officials remind all residents to use mosquito repellent and if possible, wear long sleeves and pants when going outdoors - especially at dawn and at dusk. Since mosquitoes typically lay their eggs in water, officials also urge residents to make sure to dispose of or drain any water-holding items around your home.

